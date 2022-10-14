More than 1800 properties in the Oak Flats area were in blackout on Friday night after a ute crashed into a power pole.
The crash happened about 8.10pm on Government Road, near the Lakeview Hotel, and sheared the power pole off at the base.
It caused a loss of power to 1880 properties, although Endeavour Energy crews were able to restore power to 1830 of them within an hour.
About 50 customers in the immediate vicinity of the power pole remained without power until 4am on Saturday morning, after the power pole was replaced and the infrastructure was fully restored.
The driver involved in the crash fled the scene.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
