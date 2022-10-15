Accused drink driver involved in police chase: court

A banned driver allegedly refused to stop for police who tried to pull him over because he had cannabis on him.
Barrack Heights mechanic Adam Seaby, 27, faced Wollongong Local Court on Saturday after his arrest the previous evening, charged with drug possession, police pursuit, driving while disqualified, and low-range drink-driving.
On Friday, October 14 police patrolling Meroo Road in Bomaderry passed a Holden Commodore travelling south, allegedly well over the speed limit.
Court documents said the officers did a U-turn and attempted to catch up to the car, putting on their lights and sirens.
The driver allegedly crossed double unbroken lined to overtake another vehicle and did not slow for a give way sign as it turned onto Cambewarra Road.
As they turned onto Meroo Street, the driver allegedly crossed entirely onto the wrong side of the road before pulling over shortly after.
Police arrested the driver, Seaby, who allegedly told police he ran because he had cannabis on him, and produced a sandwich bag containing 5.7 grams of the drug.
He also admitted to having drinks earlier in the evening, and allegedly said he noticed police "just before I overtook that car".
Seaby returned a positive result to a breath test so was taken to Nowra Police Station, where breath analysis returned a result of 0.073.
The court documents said Seaby told police he had consumed six 375 millilitre cans of Carlton Dry beer and three 750 millilitre bottles of the same beer since 4pm.
At the time of the incident, Seaby was banned from driving: he had been disqualified in January 2018 until August 2023.
He also had a prior offence for police pursuit on his record, dating from 2017.
Prosecutor Sergeant Rachel Biffin voiced concerns about Seaby's release on bail, accepting he only had one breach of conditions on his record but he was disqualified at the time of the alleged offending so compliance was an issue.
Defence lawyer Emel Ozer offered up possible bail conditions including that he not occupy the driver's seat of a vehicle, and he attend the Illawarra Drug and Alcohol Service.
Registrar Paul West granted Seaby bail, with a formal warning.
He ordered Seaby to report to police daily, attend IDAS, and stay out of the driver's seat.
Seaby will return to court later this month.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
