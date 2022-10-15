Prosecutors might strike difficulties in the case against a couple accused of robbing a man at knifepoint because the victim has since died, a court has heard.
Matthew Barrie Beck faced Wollongong Local Court from the Nowra police cells on Saturday, charged with an alleged armed robbery that occurred last month.
Court documents said the 35-year-old Greenwell Point man and his girlfriend and co-accused, 28-year-old Amie Leigh Hodder, met the victim at the Bomaderry Hotel on the night of September 27 after he walked from his home to buy alcohol.
The 48-year-old victim asked Beck to purchase alcohol for him from the IGA bottle shop, which was captured on CCTV.
As a way of saying thanks, the victim invited the couple back to his home for some drinks and the trio headed back to Bolong Road.
While drinking, Beck dropped a bag containing beer, at least one bottle of which smashed; Hodder allegedly used a mop to clean up.
In conversation with the couple, the victim told police, he mentioned he had recently sold his house and had about $200,000 in the bank.
Sometime later Beck allegedly left the room and returned with a blue paring knife, which the victim recognised as his own.
Beck stands accused of holding the knife to the victim's throat and saying: "Give me all the money".
It was alleged that Beck either took or was handed about $800 in cash, and he also demanded the PIN for the victim's bank and credit card.
The victim told police he also handed over the PIN for his phone.
Beck allegedly told the victim to go to the bedroom and not leave, and the victim passed out on his bed.
When he awoke at 4am, the victim was unable to find his phone, car key, bank cards, cash or Medicare card.
He walked to a bakery and asked them to call police, who attended and did a walk-through of his home.
The court documents said fingerprints on the mop were matched to Hodder and a blue paring knife was found in front of a nearby address.
Two neighbours told police they heard yelling from the victim's home about 11pm that night, and saw the accused couple inside the home, as well as Beck apparently going through a kitchen drawer.
One of these witnesses called police, and police alleged their descriptions matched the appearance of the two accused as captured on CCTV footage that night.
Beck was arrested on Friday and strongly denied the alleged armed robbery.
He told police he had only tried to help the victim; he said the victim asked him to get money out for him from an ATM but the machine swallowed the card.
Hodder declined to comment.
She was granted bail, but Beck was detained to face court on Saturday.
Lawyer Emel Ozer said the prosecution did not have a strong case in the wake of the victim's death earlier this month (unrelated to the robbery).
The only people in the home at the time of the alleged crime were the late victim, Beck and Hodder, she said, and there appeared to be no DNA evidence to link Beck to the knife.
Ms Ozer told the court the likelihood of a trial was "up in the air".
She said Beck received the disability support pension and would be a vulnerable person in custody.
But the police prosecutor, Sergeant Rachel Biffin, said there were other witnesses who called police on the night and the victim gave a version of events to police.
Sergeant Biffin said Beck would face imprisonment if found guilty.
She said there were also concerns that he would fail to appear at court, risk the safety of the community, and commit serious offences.
But Ms Ozer said it was likely the charges would be negotiated down, if not thrown out entirely.
If granted bail, she said Beck could report to police daily and was prepared to comply with a curfew.
Registrar Paul West said the death of the victim presented difficulties for the prosecution in pursuing this matter.
He was satisfied bail conditions could mitigate any concerns.
Mr West released Beck on bail, on the condition he report to police daily and not go near nor contact any prosecution witnesses.
Beck and Hodder will return to court in December.
