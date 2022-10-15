Member for Wollongong Paul Scully is urging Illawarra residents to donate to this year's 2022 book drive.
The book drive is in its fifth year and last year more than 1000 books were donated to five local schools and to families fleeing domestic violence.
"I loved getting a book every Christmas as a kid," Mr Scully said.
"Some kids don't have lots of books at home, or aren't confident readers, and I hope that having a book to keep and read will help them become lifelong readers.
"The last few years have been really tough for everyone, and many people are still facing a lot of stress with rising cost of living pressures, but I out local community always bands together to help one another," Mr Scully said.
People are invited to drop books, new or used, to Mr Scully's office in Crown St, Wollongong or donate a book voucher.
The public schools that have previously benefited from the drive are Warrawong, Cringilla, Kemblawarra, Lake Heights and Coniston.
