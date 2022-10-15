Illawarra cancer survivors, carers and families have celebrated 21 years of Relay for Life in Wollongong.
Stephanie Russell and Danielle Wilson have formed a strong bond as breast cancer survivors.
Danielle Wilson from Tarawanna was just 34-years-old when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.
"I had amazing family support to get through and I wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for my surgeon and Professor Clingan my oncologist, who as I call him the best in the breast," Ms Wilson said.
"I'm a survivor and I'm proud to be here today.
"It was really tough and it's been a long journey, I still have my difficult days."
Ms Wilson, now 50 years of age, said its been a roller coaster of emotions but she has found strength in her friendship with fellow survivor Stephanie Russell.
The pair exercise together three times a week at Bulli with a personal trainer.
Mrs Russell from Bulli was diagnosed with breast cancer in October 2021.
"I was 40 with two young kids when I found a lump in my breast and went to my GP," Mrs Russell said.
"It was just when we were coming out of lockdown and I had been home schooling the boys. It was a bit of a shock.
"Things were looking good until I got my diagnosis and then it was just overwhelming, completely overwhelming. All I wanted was to have the cancer taken out of me."
After surgery, Mrs Russell said there was a lot of waiting and anxiety before she started five months of chemotherapy.
She also underwent a month of radiation and is now on long-term hormone treatment.
The 41-year-old's hair has just started growing back but she said it's still not the same as before she got cancer.
Jorge Papagallo has been caring for his wife Maria since her breast cancer diagnosis three years ago.
Maria said she and Jorge join the relay for life each year to help fundraise and to share the experience with other survivors.
"It was scary and painful at times but I was very well treated by staff at the hospital," Mrs Papagallo said.
Jorge said Maria was diagnosed the day before his birthday.
"Maria went through the operation and the hospital helped us a lot, the staff were really great, it's not something you want to happen to someone you love.
Jorge said his life is now about caring for Maria.
"I don't go anywhere now, I just take Maria where she needs to go, she couldn't drive she couldn't cook so I just took it all up," Mr Papagallo said.
