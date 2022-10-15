Those who helped avert a disaster in July as wild weather pushed a ship perilously close to the cliffs of the Royal National Park have been recognised for their efforts.
Transport Minister David Elliott awarded commendations at a special parliamentary event to thank the Port Authority of NSW for its actions when the MV Portland Bay's engine failed upon its departure from Port Kembla.
The bulk carrier came within a nautical mile of the coast on July 4, sparking a huge rescue operation to prevent it smashing into cliffs.
Tug boats pulled the ship further out to sea before it was eventually towed into Port Botany two days later.
Mr Elliott awarded the commendations to the Port Authority of NSW, which led and coordinated the response to the emergency, because it falls under his portfolio.
But the response also involved numerous other organisations, including tug boat operators Svitzer and Engage Marine, police, Surf Life Saving NSW, Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopters, the Environment Protection Authority, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority, and others.
Port Authority of New South Wales chief executive officer Captain Philip Holliday said he was proud of the response of the agency's marine operations teams, Svitzer and Engage Marine.
"Protecting people and the environment was at the heart of every decision throughout this operation, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved for their outstanding work, that went above and beyond, under truly atrocious weather conditions," Captain Holliday said.
"Port Authority's vessel traffic service staff were critical in quickly identifying the potential event unfolding on 4 July off Royal National Park and triggered the rapid response."
Captain Holliday said the incident demonstrated the agency's preparedness to respond to emergencies, and the way in which joint efforts resulted in a successful operation.
"I would particularly like to acknowledge the heroic efforts of the towage crews who worked in extreme sea conditions day and night to keep all aboard MV Portland Bay safe," he said.
"The professionalism and skill of the mariners involved were on display for the world to see in appalling conditions."
The Port Authority of NSW also offered its appreciation to the other agencies involved.
Meanwhile, Mr Elliot said: "I was thrilled to be able to show our appreciation and gratitude to those involved in helping bring the MV Portland Bay and its crew safely home".
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
