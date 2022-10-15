Illawarra Mercury
Teenage girl missing from Balgownie

Updated October 15 2022 - 5:10am, first published 5:03am
Police believe Caitlynn Goyen might be in the Gosford area.

Police hope the public can help them find a teenage girl missing from Wollongong.

