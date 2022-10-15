Police hope the public can help them find a teenage girl missing from Wollongong.
Fourteen-year-old Caitlynn Goyen was last seen leaving a Balgownie home about 6.15am on Friday, October 14.
Family and police are concerned for Caitlynn's welfare due to her age.
She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180 centimetres tall, with a slim build and red/blonde hair.
Caitlynn might be wearing light blue ripped jeans, white Nike sneakers and a black backpack.
Police believe Caitlynn might be in the Gosford area.
Anyone with information into her whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
