A new Planet of the Apes movie is set to film in Helensburgh this week.
It is understood that the movie, under the working title Forbidden Zone, will film scenes near the old rail tunnels - including the famous glowworm tunnel - on Monday and Tuesday.
The Helensburgh and District Landcare Group, through its Glowworm Tunnel Management Committee, has issued a licence for the big budget production to film in the area, with certain conditions that include a ban on filming inside the glowworm tunnel.
Any internal shots must instead be filmed inside the other short tunnel.
A Landcare member will also be on site to supervise the filming.
A letter advising of traffic changes says there will be changed conditions between Monday and Wednesday, with traffic controllers on Vera Street, Tunnel Road and Old Station Road.
Vera Street is also subject to reserved parking.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said the train station and commuter car park were not subject to filming permits and would remain open, but passengers were advised to allow extra time to access the car park due to nearby road closures.
"Traffic control will be in place to maintain traffic flow and minimise impacts from the nearby local road closures," the spokesperson said.
During filming, production will also set up a base at Rex Jackson Oval.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
