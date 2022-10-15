Illawarra will head back to Wollongong on Monday desperate to avoid a 1-4 start to the season after going down 90-80 to the 36ers in Adelaide on Saturday.
The Hawks trailed by as much as 13 in the second term before remarkably taking the lead by three-quarter time only for a Craig Randall explosion to bury the comeback in the final term.
Randall finished with 28 points, 17 coming in the fourth stanza, to finish at 6-13 from deep as Illawarra's final term woes continued.
After giving Perth all they could handle last week, the Hawks were again brave but simply can't compete with the league's top sides while they remain an import down.
The club plan to unveil a new import signing next week but will need to get through Monday's clash with the Breakers in Wollongong without import re-enforcement.
Read more: King's mission to book Qatar ticket
Protecting home floor and going 2-3 would be a more than acceptable start for a team dramatically undermanned, but 1-4 would be a significant hole to climb out of even with the season only three rounds old.
Tyler Harvey had 16 points at 4-15 from the field, all four field goals coming from long range, as he continues to suffer from the lack of star back-court foil.
Deng Deng led the Hawks scoring with 18 points, while Sam Froling had 12 points and six rebounds and Lachie Dent had 11 points at 3-5 from deep.
There's no doubt the Hawks have missed a stud floor general down the stretch of games, but coach Jacob Jackomas isn't letting himself or his team off the hook over back-to-back missed opportunities on the road.
"I'm going to give myself, the staff or the players any sort of outs today on that one," Jackomas said.
"Yeah, we are down a man, the front office is working hard to find someone. It's a tough period to find someone and get the right piece available. At the end of the day, the last two games have been winnable.
"Would another guard help in the back stretch of the fourth - absolutely, but when it comes down to it, when we're fighting for a playoff position, no one's really going to care; especially myself and the group.
"Yes we have all those outs but, right now we're playing basketball games without, we've got what we've got in the room and we believe in what we've got in the room. We need to deliver."
While Randall left the best of his work late, Antonius Cleveland did his work early with 11 of his 16 points coming in the opening quarter.
Daniel Johnson had 10 points and a career-high eight dimes, while Robert Franks had a low-key 16 points and nine rebounds.
While the Hawks got bogged down offensively in the fourth, Jackomas said he'll need a closer look to analyse how easily Randall took command of the final term.
"To give you a better answer I'd probably need to go back and look at it and see how many of them were tough threes and how many we could have done something about," Jackomas said.
"I'm sure there would be a good balance both ways. I thought they had their run late. It was tough, we needed to find a way to get the run back.
"We tried with the changes of defence and there were just some lapses towards the end, especially late in the clock, and that hurt us."
Cleveland started with purpose, a quick steal and transition slam followed up by a deep three as the Sixers opened up a 9-2 buffer.
Mitch McCarron and Johnson had four each before Harvey fired back at Cleveland from deep, sparking an 8-4 run that saw CJ Bruton call a timeout with the margin back at three.
It had the desired effect, the hosts going 12-3 on the resumption, Anthony Drmic's first triple seeing the margin balloon to 13 before Deng and George King arrested things from the line to peg things back to eight at the first break.
It went straight back out on Drmic's second three that triggered a 7-2 start to the second quarter for the hosts, but a quick four from Tim Coenraad and fast break slam from Deng capped a 6-0 run that saw Bruton halt proceedings.
Cleveland had his second three from well beyond the arc on an 8-2 run that saw Jackomas burn a timeout with the lead back out to 13.
It proved telling, with King firing from long range and Dent chiming in with back-to-back triples to close the margin back to three.
Randall fired back but it was the Hawks who closed the term on a 13-6 run that cut the margin back to just six at the main break.
The Hawks continued the run to 18-6 with the first five points of the third, but the hosts responded with a 7-0 run punctuated by a three from the Kmart logo from Randall.
Harvey fired back and Deng put an exclamation point on a 9-0 run as the Hawks took the lead and locked in defensively, keeping the Sixers to just 12 points for the term.
Coenraad had another neat jumper from mid-range to take his side's biggest lead of the game at four points, the hosts pegging it back to a two-point game at the final break.
Randall got hot to start the fourth with consecutive trebles from the logo as the hosts dropped the first 11 points of the term.
The Hawks refused to lie down, but it was all the Sixers from there.
The Mercury, in partnership with the Illawarra Academy Of Sport and presenting sponsor Illawarra Credit Union, is hosting the Illawarra Sports Awards, to be held on Thursday, November 10 at the Fraternity Club.
TICKETS: Purchase individual tickets or tables at https://events.humanitix.com/illawarra-sports-awards
NOMINATE: Get your nominations in for the Team Of The Year, Coach Of The Year and Local Hero Volunteer Of The Year
VOTE: Who will win the Mercury People's Choice Award? Read about their achievements HERE and vote.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.