A 2021 Year 12 graduate has offered some sage advice to HSC students in the Illawarra as they enter the home stretch of exams.
Anna Imisides made the all-rounder merit list in 2022 after completing her exams at Calderwood Christian School with near perfect scores.
The 18-year-old achieved an ATAR of 98.85 and has reflected on how different the exams were 12 months ago.
"For us we were planning to do the HSC at the start of term four but the date kept getting pushed back and it was draining and exhausting," Miss Imisides said.
"We weren't able to enjoy the last few weeks at school so I think it's great this year students have had certainty around the exams."
After receiving early entry to study a Bachelor of Mathematics Education at UOW, Miss Imisides said she had always planned to take a gap year and deferred her enrolment.
"I took a year out for personal growth and to study an online Diploma of Ministry," she said.
"It was a great opportunity to have the time to study something I'm really interested in and to grow my relationship with God."
Studying online required motivation and commitment but she said its made her feel more prepared and ready to start her degree next year.
"I enjoy working by myself but you miss people around you, it will be good to study with people again especially because we were so isolated in 2021," she said.
Miss Imisides advised students to 'stay focused' as they enter week-two of exams.
"Look forward to the freedom that's ahead of you whether you enjoy studying or not, when you finish you can do more activities and spend more time with family and friends," she said.
"Keep working - keep your head in the game space, be consistent and try not to lose motivation.
"Enjoy the last few weeks of school, when you leave you lose that everyday community with teachers and students."
Previous career in broadcast news and current affairs, ABC TV Sydney and ABC Illawarra.
