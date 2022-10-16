Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Lachlan Welsh leads Wests to solid opening Cricket Illawarra Twenty20 victory

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated October 16 2022 - 12:04am, first published 12:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wests batter Udar Jayasundarat punches the ball through the off side during his side's win over Balgownie on Saturday. Picture by Robert Peet

Teenager Lachlan Welsh proved the watch-winner as Wests Illawarra kicked off their 2022/23 campaign in style with a win over Balgownie on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.