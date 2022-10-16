Teenager Lachlan Welsh proved the watch-winner as Wests Illawarra kicked off their 2022/23 campaign in style with a win over Balgownie on Saturday.
Illawarra cricketers returned to the field on the weekend after the opening two rounds were canned due to rain, with Wests opening their account with an 18-run victory at Figtree Oval.
After being sent in to bat first, Wests struggled to find fluidity during their innings, but James Chappell (31) and Bailey Abela (21) guided them to a total of 103.
However, it was Welsh who proved the difference with the ball, taking six wickets as the Magpies fell short by 18 runs.
"Lachie is a 16-year-old kid and a really good bowler," Wests captain Zach Churchill said.
"We had a plan to bowl at the stumps, the pitch was really flat and kind of variable in its bounce. We thought there had been a lot of guys bowled today, so we thought we'd try bowl at the stumps, and he did exactly that. I think Lachie bowled three people and got one lbw, so it was a match-winning performance really from him.
"Lachie kept it simple and took some big wickets too. He got [Adam] Berwick out which was when we thought that we're a good chance of winning this. All of our bowlers were awesome, no-one bowled badly, but Lachie was the game-winner."
Wests are looking to build on a strong 2021/222 campaign, where the side finished top of the ladder and reached the final, which was washed out. Churchill said starting this season on the right foot would give his players a lot of confidence.
"I think it shows that we can be in a bad position and still win matches. It's not ideal and you don't want to get too carried away - especially when you bat like we did - but the fact is we were under the pump and we got it done," Churchill said.
"I think the boys will take a heap of confidence out of that and know that if we can put a performance together with the bat, and bowl like that consistently, we will be hard to beat."
Last season's first grade grand finalists Keira also prevailed on Saturday, with the Lions taking down Helensburgh by 26 runs at Thomas Dalton Park.
It was also a winning start for the two reigning semi-finalists, with Luke Huard (62) posting his first half-century in 2022/23 as University secured a 47-run win over Port Kembla at King George V; while Ethan Debono top-scored with 61 and David Wood took three wickets as Wollongong thrashed Corrimal by 76 runs at Ziems Park.
In the other first grade game, Northern Districts defeated Dapto at Reed Park.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
