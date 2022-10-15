Captain Tom Wilson has praised the resilience of his players after the Eagles claimed a valuable victory over Oak Flats to start the South Coast Cricket season.
Wilson won the toss and elected to bat first in the 50-over contest at Oakleigh Park, a decision that was vindicated when openers Shergeel Chaudry (35) and Keegan Campion (36) put on a 75-run partnership.
The Rats then fought back through the middle overs as the visitors slipped to 9/127, before Park rallied again through Matt Burns (23no) and debutant Kynan Barton (seven) to post a respectable total of 163.
It would prove to be enough, as the Eagles bowlers shared the workload to restrict Oak Flats to 135 runs. Burns led the way with 3/16, while Logan Coombes, Brad Smith and Barton took two wickets apiece.
The 28-run win was the perfect way for Wilson to begin his stint as captain.
"It was good but got a bit tighter than we would have liked," he said.
"We started off like a house on fire with Keegan and Shergeel, but then we fell apart in the middle overs, before we had a nice partnership in the end between the ex-captain Matt Burns and young Kynan got us up to a below par score, but a pretty reasonable one.
"The bowlers then took it from there which was excellent to see. We had another debutant Kasey Barton, who I think he's only 15 or 16, open the bowling and he took his first wicket which was beautiful, and Kynan bowled through the middle order with Brad Smith and our two spinners. They really put the brakes on and picked up some key wickets."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
