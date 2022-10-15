Campaigners for safe streets in the Illawarra have celebrated Wollongong's first 30km/h street.
Lower Crown St in Wollongong now has a reduced speed limit for cars.
"All kids and families should be able to enjoy getting to school safely," Jon Lindley said.
Mr Lindley is the co-founder of Safe Streets to School Australia.
"Many streets are too hard to cross for children and many streets lack footpaths," he said.
"Four decades ago, three out of four children walked or cycled to school compared to only one in four children today.
"Our vision is one where children can walk independently to schools without having to worry about being hit by fast-moving cars."
The safe streets to schools campaigners are calling for footpaths and crossings or 30km/h speed limits within the walking catchment of schools.
"It's a really great first step to see the speed limit on lower Crown Street reduced."
"Cars and children are competitors in local streets," Lena Huda said.
The founder of 30please.org said most children are driven to school or train stations because it's not safe for them to walk or ride.
Mrs Huda said her eldest of four children can't safely catch the train from Bulli to Wollongong to get to school because there are no safe roads to cross.
"My daughter walks to Thirroul instead one day a week to catch the train but it's a longer trip," Mrs Huda said
"If we fix walking links to public transport, there'll be less cars on the road and our kids will be safer."
A petition to Wollongong Council for safer streets to school has more than 650 signatures of support.
Previous career in broadcast news and current affairs, ABC TV Sydney and ABC Illawarra.
