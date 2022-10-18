A Warilla crim banned from driving until 2029 has been charged with a string of theft and fraud offences after he allegedly went on a number plate and car stealing spree across five days.
Matthew Bill, 28, fronted Wollongong Local Court on Monday and was denied bail after his arrest on Saturday night.
The convicted felon was arrested on Wednesday, October 12 over an unrelated outstanding warrant, after police spotted him walking away from a white Toyota Hilux which had been reported stolen a few days prior.
He was granted bail, but wound up behind bars again on Saturday, October 15 when he arrived at the police station as per his reporting requirements.
Police arrested Bill for driving the ute while disqualified, after a witness told officers they saw him behind the wheel.
Upon further inquiries, police alleged Bill stole the ute when it was parked at a Wollongong job site last Wednesday.
Bill is allegedly also seen on CCTV footage attempting to buy cigarettes at a Mt Warrigal takeaway store that afternoon with a card that was locked in the ute's cabin - however, the card declined.
According to police facts, Bill also allegedly stole a red Toyota Corolla sedan parked at Port Kembla Surf Club on October 8.
The car's owner found it missing and reported it stolen after they came back from a surf.
Police also allege on the same day, Bill took the number plates from a red Hyundai Elantra sedan parked outside a Primbee address.
A couple of days later, CCTV footage allegedly showed Bill in the driver's seat of the Corolla, which had the Hyundai's plates attached to it, driving through Stockland Shellharbour's multi-storey carpark.
The footage showed there was a woman in the passenger seat who Bill is prohibited from contacting due to an apprehended violence order.
On October 9, police allege Bill took the number plates from another separate red Toyota Corolla sedan parked at the Wollongong Hospital, and swapped it with plates from a car of the same model parked nearby.
It's alleged he also took plates from a maroon Toyota Camry at Berkeley on October 11, before also stealing a handbag from a black Mitsubishi later that day.
Bill allegedly bought over $500 worth of cigarettes with the card inside the bag, according to police facts.
In the early hours of last Wednesday morning, police allege the red Corolla taken from Port Kembla was involved in an attempted break in at a Warrawong car wash.
The car was involved in a crash at the site, and three people fled from the scene.
Police arrived shortly after and searched the car, finding a stash of stolen number plates inside, some of which Bill was seen swapping around on cars on CCTV footage at the Stockland Shellharbour carpark.
Bill has since been charged with suspected stolen goods in custody, two counts of taking a car without consent, two counts of driving while disqualified, five counts of larceny, three counts of dishonestly obtaining property by deception, and two counts of contravening an AVO.
In court on Monday, defence lawyer Rosie Lambert argued the allegations rely heavily on CCTV evidence and witnesses, making it difficult to make out all elements of the offences Bill has been charged with.
Ms Lambert told the court Bill is also a full-time carer for his father with cancer.
Magistrate Claire Girotto denied Bill bail, adding the prosecution case wasn't weak, given there were links made and police said the CCTV footage was "clear".
His matter was adjourned to October 25.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
