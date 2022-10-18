Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Warilla crim Matthew Bill refused bail after alleged number plate, car stealing spree

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated October 18 2022 - 3:48am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Bill. Picture by Facebook.

A Warilla crim banned from driving until 2029 has been charged with a string of theft and fraud offences after he allegedly went on a number plate and car stealing spree across five days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.