Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Special memories for crowd as Kiama turns it on for Red Hot Summer Tour 2022

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated October 16 2022 - 6:02am, first published 1:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Wollongong childhood sweethearts Silvana and Tim Arsteski first met, they remember Aussie rockers Baby Animals playing over the speakers in the background.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.