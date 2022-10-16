When Wollongong childhood sweethearts Silvana and Tim Arsteski first met, they remember Aussie rockers Baby Animals playing over the speakers in the background.
"We were at a 16th birthday party and 'Early Warning' was playing," Silvana remembered.
The pair were among the thousands waiting to see Baby Animals, among a lineup of the country's finest rockers, at the Kiama Showgrounds on Sunday for the long-awaited Red Hot Summer Tour.
With the sun beating down, Silvana and Tim said it was "well worth the wait" for the concert that was postponed multiple times due to COVID-19, then weather concerns.
"Baby Animals mean a lot to us," Silvana said.
"It brings back all the memories when we were 18 and 19.
"And we couldn't have asked for more perfect weather."
Also reflecting on special memories were childhood friends Naomi Reid and Melissa Shepherd, who spent their teenage years together rocking out to the likes of The Angels, Alex Lloyd, and Hunters & Collectors.
The pair, kitted out in their best 80's gear, said it was like the lineup of bands had been curated just for them.
"Everything on the lineup was everything I liked back in the day," Naomi said. "It's just magic."
Youngsters also relished in the good vibes, with Aussie rock duo Killing Heidi members Ella and Jesse Hooper inviting a lucky group of kids to join them on stage for a dance.
Jasmine Killen, 6, was thrilled to take the stage for the very first time in her life with her friend Mia Mitchell, 7.
Jasmine was elated to dance to the music she has heard her mum blasting in the car for the last week in preparation for the festival.
"It felt scary, but when we came back down off the stage, I was just so excited," she said.
"It was amazing."
Jasmine's mum, Lisa, who was kicking back with Mia's mum, Beau, said it was a special moment.
"We're both huge fans so seeing our girls on stage was epic," Lisa said.
"We were living vicariously through them."
The Red Hot Summer Tour had its last stop in Kiama on Sunday, October 16 after multiples cancellations.
First up was Alex Lloyd playing his classics like 'Amazing' to the crowd, followed by Killing Heidi, Baby Animals, and The Angels.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
