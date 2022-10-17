Increased supply solution to housing shortage. Letters, October 18, 2022

There are pests in Parliament; always have been and always will be. Finding them and getting rid of them before they do too much damage, is a never-ending process. The NSW public's main pest exterminator, ICAC, has been doing a fair but slow job of identifying and dealing with these troublemakers; but they still seem to slip between the cracks. If you have entered politics for self indulgence and gratification; then you have let mainstream Australia down and you deserve to be ousted.