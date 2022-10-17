Illawarra Mercury
Increased supply solution to housing shortage. Letters to the Editor, October 18, 2022

October 17 2022 - 5:30pm
Increased supply solution to housing shortage. Letters, October 18, 2022

A well-known quotation in the field of economics is, "If you teach a parrot to say 'supply and demand', you've got an economist". The NSW government is hoping to alleviate the state's housing problem by amending stamp duty and land tax legislation, in order to give potential home buyers more purchasing power in the home market. This will not allow more potential home buyers to buy a home. It will simply increase the demand for existing homes and raise their price. The housing shortage can only be relieved by increasing the supply of available homes. Ask any parrot.

