Increased supply solution to housing shortage. Letters, October 18, 2022

A well-known quotation in the field of economics is, "If you teach a parrot to say 'supply and demand', you've got an economist". The NSW government is hoping to alleviate the state's housing problem by amending stamp duty and land tax legislation, in order to give potential home buyers more purchasing power in the home market. This will not allow more potential home buyers to buy a home. It will simply increase the demand for existing homes and raise their price. The housing shortage can only be relieved by increasing the supply of available homes. Ask any parrot.
John Martin, Woonona
Adrian Devlin's claim that Europe's "renewables experiment" caused their recent energy problems could only be true if he meant they didn't go hard enough. In fact, their turning to fossil gas was their biggest mistake. Now that Russia is using gas supply as a weapon in its appalling war, Europe is struggling.
Making it worse, this year drought and heat crippled their hydroelectric plants. Low river levels stopped barges carrying coal to thermal plants. Nuclear and thermoelectric power plants that need cooling water to run safely had to cut back or suspended production because rivers were already too warm.
What is happening in Europe certainly doesn't mean that Australia should look to coal-power. We have some of the best solar resources in the world, and the space to harvest it. The economic benefits would be huge.
And there are other strong financial arguments for moving to clean energy sources. Last month the Insurance Council of Australia announced that over the past 12 months extreme weather events exacerbated by global heating had cost every Australian household an average of $1,532, thanks to government expenses paid for through taxes, insurance costs, uninsured damage, and increased prices due to supply chain shortages. And that was before the latest extraordinary flooding of NSW, Victoria and Tasmania.
Just like Europe, we have left the transition to clean energy too late. But now we must try to catch up. To do otherwise is a path to more loss, of every kind.
Lesley Walker, Northcote
There are pests in Parliament; always have been and always will be. Finding them and getting rid of them before they do too much damage, is a never-ending process. The NSW public's main pest exterminator, ICAC, has been doing a fair but slow job of identifying and dealing with these troublemakers; but they still seem to slip between the cracks. If you have entered politics for self indulgence and gratification; then you have let mainstream Australia down and you deserve to be ousted.
Steven Thomas, Shellharbour
