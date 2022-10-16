Tucked away in the village of Robertson is a slice of a bygone era.
Formerly known as Ranelagh House and Fountaindale Grand Manor, The Robertson Hotel will feature in the Network 10 psychological game show The Traitors.
Rooms such as the bar, the dining area and the ballroom feature in the new TV show.
The ballroom, where the banishment room was filmed, underwent a dramatic transformation during filming, in which the walls were painted blue.
The walls were repainted white once filming was completed.
Owners Con and Lisa Kotsis said they were approached at the start of the year by Endemol Shine to use the hotel.
The show was then filmed in June, which brought more than 120 people to Robertson.
"It was huge for the area," Lisa said.
"We were feeding 120 people a day and people were spread out through Robertson.
"It was an amazing production."
Con added that the locals should be proud that the show was filmed in Robertson.
"The production and crew spread the love through Robertson," he said,
"The contestants and some staff stayed in the hotel, and other staff and crew stayed throughout the Highlands."
It's not the first time The Robertson Hotel has been featured on TV or the silver screen.
The Aussie classic film 'Babe' was filmed on the grounds of the Robertson Hotel in 1995. The film 'Rip Tide' was also filmed at the Robertson Hotel in 2017.
The building was constructed in 1925 by prominent Southern Highland architect Alf Stephens and Sons.
It features 55 rooms which have been renovated to keep with the art deco theme.
The property has previously served as a hotel, a RAAF base, a place of rest and recovery for returning soldiers post World War II, as a Franciscan Friary and seminary in 1947, and in the 1980s the property served to protect injured wildlife.
'The Traitors' premiered on Sunday, October 16 on Channel 10 at 7:30 pm and will return to the screen on Monday, October 17.
Thank you for reading this free article from our newsroom. You can support local journalism by subscribing here.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.