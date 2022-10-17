The licensees of several popular Wollongong CBD nightclubs has had breach of liquor licence charges withdrawn and dismissed in court.
Three charges were laid against Wollongong Dayspots licensees after they were accused of failing to comply with conditions of the licence under the Liquor Act during November last year.
The licensees entered not guilty pleas to all three counts of failing to comply with conditions of licence earlier this year.
The matter, which was scheduled for hearing at Wollongong Local Court on Monday, was dealt with swiftly as the court heard all charges had been withdrawn and dismissed by police.
None of the directors were present in court.
Wollongong Dayspots has been a registered business since 2010 and operates The Grand Hotel, Harp Hotel, Mr Crown and Tusk Nightclub.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
