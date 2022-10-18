The Illawarra has a thriving migrant population, but while most were born in England, the region's third largest migrant group hail from a country with an entire population smaller than Perth: North Macedonia.
As of June 2020, 30 per cent of Australia's population was born overseas, and while people born in England continue to be the largest migrant group in the Illawarra, the region is also home to a large Balkan population, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics census data
People born in North Macedonia make up just over one per cent of the Illawarra, but in Cringila, the group make up more than 12 per cent of the local population, and almost one-fifth of the suburb has Macedonian ancestry, according to ABS statistics.
Cringila's high multicultural population has led to an explosion of Balkan food and culture, and a community that celebrates diversity, locals say.
Anita Miserlioska, 38, runs Burek at Pece's, a popular Burek shop in Cringila, alongside her partner Pece Miserlioski.
Ms Miserlioska's family is Macedonian, and she's grown up in the Port Kembla area all her life, andm Mr Miserlioski migrated to Australia from Macedonia in 2005.
The pair took over the Baltic pastry business two and half years ago, but Mr Miserlioski has had a hand in running the shop for 15 years, and he's been the "face of the business" for just as long.
Ms Miserlioska said sharing Macedonian food and culture brings the Cringila community together, delighting locals and visitors alike.
"I think our whole life revolves around food, whether it's a gathering or a function - it's a big part of our culture," she said.
"A lot of our customers are regulars, but every so often you'll get someone come in who's never had Burek before, and we say 'your life is about to change'," she said.
Ms Miserlioska said the diversity in the Cringila and Port Kembla area makes it a special place to raise her family, and she's grateful for the consistent support she's found in the local community.
The suburb also has a high population of people born in Lebanon, at 6.4 per cent of the population, and more than 12 per cent with Lebanese ancestry.
"We couldn't imagine living anywhere else, we're all blessed - it's great for the kids, they get to interact with children from different backgrounds."
Ms Miserlioska is already passing on Macedonian tradition to her 15-year-old son David, who is learning how to make Burek.
The surrounding suburbs of Port Kembla and Warrawong reflect similar multicultural make-ups, with a high North Macedonian population.
More than eight per cent of Port Kembla's population was born in North Macedonia, and more than two per cent were born in Italy.
15.6 per cent of Port Kembla people have Macedonian ancestry and 8.5 per cent have Italian heritage.
In Warrawong, just over five per cent of the suburb's population was born in North Macedonia, and 4.2 per cent were born in Italy.
