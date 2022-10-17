Antiques Roadshow-style event popping up at Wollongong Art Gallery

If you've always thought grandma's painting was worth a mint, this Saturday is the time to get it valued at a special Antiques Roadshow-style event at Wollongong Art Gallery.
In the past, people have travelled from outside the Illawarra to visit the Object D'Art Fair after raiding their garages, sheds, storerooms, wardrobes and under their beds for that family heirloom they've wanted to get a price on.
Alan Samways, of the Friends of the Wollongong Art Gallery society, said sometimes people come with what they think is a Rembrandt though could leave disappointed, while others came away with a pleasant surprise.
"One guy last time brought in $60,000 worth of coins," he said, adding the same man also had a painting worth around $120,000.
If you think you have a hidden treasure at home, an auctioneer from Theodore Bruce will be able to appraise it between 10.30am and 3.30pm.
It's $5 entry (no booking required), with a limit of two items per person.
Theodore Bruce Auctioneers & Valuers available:
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
