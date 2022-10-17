Illawarra Mercury
Antiques Roadshow-style event popping up at Wollongong Art Gallery

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
October 17 2022 - 3:00am
Flackback to 2018 for the first Object d'Art Fair with Allan Samways om the foreground. It's like an Antiques Roadshow-style event where people can have heirlooms valued. ACM file picture.

If you've always thought grandma's painting was worth a mint, this Saturday is the time to get it valued at a special Antiques Roadshow-style event at Wollongong Art Gallery.

