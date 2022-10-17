"I wish to God I'd spoken up sooner and taken accountability and not hurt those that I love the way that i did," Andrew* said.
The former gambler from Towradgi said he first started gambling in his twenties.
The 48-year-old doesn't want to share his real name, but does want to share his story to help other people affected by gambling addiction.
He speaks out on GamblingAware week with this year's theme of "What's gambling costing you?'
The week is focusing on educating parents and teachers about signs, young people could be gambling.
"I had my first bet at 20-years-old, hung around with some friends who liked gambling on horses and over the first ten years I'd only bet occasionally on race days and only about $200," he said.
"By my thirties I had progressed in my career and had a higher income, I became friends with someone with a background in the racing industry and I began to take it more seriously.
"I did the form guide every week, I knew the jockeys, the trainers, it became my passion and my hobby."
Andrew said before there was online betting he used to head to the track every Saturday at Kembla Grange or alternate days at Rose Hill or Randwick, where he was betting directly with the bookies to get better prices.
"Every Saturday was set aside for gambling - it's so normalised in Australian culture it's easy to get in to," he said.
"I could win or lose between $500 and $1500 but I was still able to sustain it with the income I was on.
"There were always limits at the track because you'd bet on the last race and then go home."
In 2012, Andrew said he opened his first online betting account and he said things then started to spiral out of control.
"Online betting gives you unlimited access, you can be on your phone, tablet or laptop and be betting on anything around the world at any time of the day," he said.
"When you're betting online, its just numbers on the screen, it's not like your exchanging cash or having to withdraw from the ATM, it's just going straight out of your account."
Andrew had a $22,000 credit card limit and used various companies to put down tens of thousands of dollars on bets at a time.
The father-of-one said the only person who suspected him of having a problem was his mother, after he emptied her superannuation account.
In the end, Andrew said he blew hundreds of thousands of dollars on gambling over six years, became depressed and suicidal.
He and his wife separated.
"When I had to come clean to her, I'd been redrawing on the mortgage for years, using tax returns and income from an investment property to try and cover my tracks," he said.
"I only stopped when there was no more money and the anxiety was eating me up."
Andrew called a gambling hotline and then admitted himself into a residential addiction rehabilitation program which he credits with saving his life.
"I've never been happier, now I understand how addiction works in the brain and what my triggers are, I can manage my behaviour and can recognise potential lapses or relapses," he said.
"I'm no longer chasing superficial highs and thrills - I understand what makes me happy, it's the simple things in life and gratitude.
With a steady job and ongoing support, Andrew is moving on with his life and has paid back his mother and his ex-wife.
His biggest regret remains not getting help sooner and missing out on so many years of feeling happy and content.
Gambling education and support programs are being held in Wollongong and Nowra this week.
For more information go to GambleAware.
If you or anyone you know needs help you can contact Lifeline Australia 13 11 14 or contact Mission Australia for details about gambling support services and financial advice.
*Andrew is not his real name. We have changed his name to protect his identity.
