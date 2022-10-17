Kiama SES headquarters site could be sold off by state government

The Kiama SES headquarters could have the land sold from under its feet - and perhaps end up homeless.
Transport for NSW owns the site on the corner of Terralong Street and Spring Creek Drive and has leased it to Kiama Municipal Council for the SES unit since 1985.
The government body now considers the land surplus to requirements and is looking to sell it, offering it to the cash-strapped council for purchase.
In a report before the council at Tuesday's meeting, the cost of purchasing the land would be around $430,000 which is identified as "significant and not in any forward budget".
The report noted that there had been no examples found where land on which SES units were located had been sold or transferred from a State Government entity to a local council.
The council staff recommendation is that council decline to purchase the land; this is despite the risk that anyone who bought the property may decide not to continue the current leasing arrangement.
"This would require council to finding alternate land and facilities suitable to the needs of the Kiama SES," the report stated.
"Council currently has limited sites within its portfolio to accommodate the SES function.
"Losing the local SES unit from this site without an alternative would increase the risks to public property and lives in the event of storm and flood events and emergencies."
The Regional SES Business Service Support Manager has written to council stating the existing location is suitable for the unit and that it preferred to stay there.
At Tuesday night's meeting councillors will also decide whether to write to Transport Minister David Elliott and Infrastructure Minister Rob Stokes requesting a "guarantee the continued occupation of the site by the Kiama SES Unit should any disposal action continue."
A Transport for NSW spokeswoman said the property was originally acquired for road purposes.
"The property is no longer required for road purposes, as there are no current or future road or infrastructure projects that are known to need the land in this location," the spokeswoman said.
However, she also said the property was "not currently being disposed of by Transport for NSW.
"Transport for NSW has previously held preliminary discussions with Kiama Council, who currently hold the lease with SES as tenants of the property," the spokeswoman said.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.