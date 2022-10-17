Raw sewage flooding Wollongong Golf Course leads to million-dollar payout

Three instances of raw sewage flowing across fairways at Wollongong Golf Course has cost Sydney Water more than $1 million.
The sewage discharges occurred on February 17, 2020, July 27, 2020, and March 24, 2021.
In each instance, the discharges occurred because of holes in the rising main that runs underneath the golf course and links a sewage pumping station to the Wollongong sewage treatment plant.
The untreated sewage then flowed across the fairways and into Gurungaty Waterway, which runs through the golf course.
The July 2020 incident was the worst, with approximately 967,000 litres of sewage flowing approximately 76 metres across the fairway, forcing a month-long closure of the northern end of the course.
In an enforceable undertaking from the Environment Protection Authority, Sydney Water has accepted responsibility.
"Following these three incidents, Sydney Water installed 635 metres of continuous lining inside of the rising main," the enforceable undertaking stated.
"Works were completed and the rising main was returned to operation on May 28, 2021."
The EPA has directed Sydney Water to give Wollongong City Council $1 million to fund four environmental works in the area, dune restoration projects between Towradgi and Bellambi points and City Beach and South Beach.
Sydney Water must also fund a $250,000 research project into pollution containment and pay the EPA more than $40,000 in legal and investigation costs.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
