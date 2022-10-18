It is not difficult to say that we are in the midst of a housing affordability crisis.
The average cost of a home in our region has more than doubled in just 10 years and day by day our local communities are feeling the increasing pressure.
Our rental market is not any better with Wollongong experiencing a rental vacancy rate of just over 1 per cent; there is just not enough supply on the market and unaffordability is making it extremely difficult for people to find a place to live.
At the same time, interest rates are rising, cost of living pressures are escalating, and labour shortages are causing major challenges for local businesses.
As the discussion around immigration continues following the recent Jobs Summit, we know that an increase in the migration program from 160,000 to 195,000 in 2022-23 is going to help with these challenges but will not 'solve' the problem in our region.
Housing is key.
As more people leave the cities for the regional areas and we welcome immigrants after years of border closures, how can we sustain growth if we don't have enough housing close to jobs, social infrastructure, and transport.
As we all know, there is no silver bullet to answering this question, however there are some key steps that the NSW government can take to increase housing supply for buyers and renters and increase accountability for housing targets in the region.
Findings of research conducted by GYDE Consulting for the Property Council of Australia for example have shown mixed results on dwelling approvals and housing delivery in the Illawarra Shoalhaven.
The results show the Illawarra Shoalhaven overall was tracking well to meet housing targets, but more needs to be done to alleviate housing pressures.
As demand continues to increase, we need to continue supporting the delivery of diverse types of housing, especially for those key workers in our region who are struggling to find an affordable place to live which is close to their workplace.
The NSW government is currently exploring a number of options to increase housing supply, however councils also need the extra resources and support to help them with processing planning approvals and increasing the supply of diverse housing, as there is a risk of housing delivery falling short against projections.
Extra support and funding for more collaborative affordable housing initiatives on government or council-owned land is also needed, with private/public initiatives providing further options for delivering secure, affordable housing for key workers.
Right across the region, there are housing supply shortages in both the buyers' and rental markets and housing completions are not as high as we would like to see them, so we need all the support we can get from the NSW government to support local councils to deliver the critical housing and infrastructure we urgently need.
Overall if you break it down into actual figures, the Illawarra-Shoalhaven Region's projected growth requires additional new housing supply to be maintained, with no changes to this, as the Department of Planning and Environment is projecting that 58,000 dwellings will be required in the Region between 2016 and 2041.
At present, if we look at the data, much of the existing housing stock in the region is comprised of detached, three- or four-bedroom dwellings, with Wollongong providing a higher number of smaller, apartment dwellings.
Over the past five years, housing delivery in the region has shown to be strong.
Completions have generally surpassed the projected demand for 2041 with only two years failing to meet the projected demand.
Broadly, the region delivered infill and detached development at appropriate levels.
Housing approvals indicate future development may include the delivery of slightly more multi-unit dwellings, however, detached dwelling approvals remain dominant.
Housing is largely being approved in a combination of infill and greenfield areas, including existing centres and identified greenfield release areas.
The supply and delivery of housing in the region broadly aligns with the stated goals and directions in the Illawarra Shoalhaven Regional Plans 2036 and 2041.
However, even though on paper it might seem that housing is being delivered at appropriate levels, these projections do not account for population fluctuations and changes in demand making it difficult to actually measure what success looks like.
We need improved metrics to measure housing diversity and affordability so we can better assess the performance of housing delivery and approvals in line with what the demands are, as well as better accountability for meeting housing targets.
Overall, the four LGAs working in tandem remain well positioned to meet the projected demand to 2041, however this will depend on an agile strategic planning framework that can be expanded to ensure housing supply targets can be scaled up or down to meet changes in demand and increases in population.
The ongoing approval and delivery of diverse dwelling types and exploring new housing initiatives right across the region will be key to meeting this demand and ensuring the Illawarra-Shoalhaven continues to thrive, providing suitable jobs and housing opportunities for people.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.