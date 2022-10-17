After Amy Hall decided she did not want her newly born daughter to go through long waits to accept specialist care, she made it her mission to reduce the number of children waiting years for the care they need.
That determination led to Ms Hall founding Banksia Support Services which was last Friday awarded Outstanding Start-Up at the 2022 IMB Bank Illawarra Business Awards.
"We're a little business that started off the back of something that I saw wasn't there," Ms Hall said. "It wasn't acceptable to me that my daughter had to fight to get into this world, she had to fight to stay in this world, and that she would have to then wait on a list [for care]."
Ms Hall's daughter, who was born 14 weeks premature, has an expressive language delay and the long wait for services to treat this condition led the behaviour support specialist and educator to found Banksia. The organisation, started in Ms Hall's back room, now employs 14 staff and provides services to the Illawarra-Shoalhaven and via telehealth around NSW.
To cheers from the Illawarra business community at the WIN Entertainment Centre on Friday, Ms Hall told her story of how she aims for no child to stare down the same waitlist she was looking at when she was in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit at the Royal Hospital for Women in Randwick.
"My daughter's story is quite unique in that she was born under exceptional circumstances in tremendous adversity, but she's not alone, there are so many babies and children who are walking around with developmental need, desperately seeking services to support and early intervention is the key to changing the trajectory of their future," Ms Hall said.
Ms Hall talks about the difference two degrees can make. Just as a small change in direction can end up at quite a different destination, Ms Hall believes that early intervention into a child's development can have an outsized impact.
"The first 1000 days of a child's life is the most important, it's more important than any other time in their entire lives for development."
Banksia provides behaviour support services for children from birth up to adulthood across a range of disciplines including psychology, occupational therapy and speech pathology.
Driven by Ms Hall's passion and zeal, Banksia Support Services has already outgrown the clinic the company owns in North Nowra. The company is targeting a location in the Illawarra but without two years of tax returns, getting a loan is tricky - even though the business has the capacity to service any loan.
"We've got the passion, the vision, all of the systems, we're a registered provider, we've got many clients screaming at us to come to the Illawarra, we just need the space that will suit our children."
Having grown from one woman's determination to a recognised support service in the Illawarra-Shoalhaven, Ms Hall said she's not slowing down.
"My vision is that Banksia support services will be the premier service for paediatric behaviour support in the region."
