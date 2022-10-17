Illawarra Mercury
Banksia Support Services wins Outstanding Start Up at Illawarra Business Awards

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated October 17 2022 - 7:19am, first published 4:21am
Amy Hall (centre) working with a Banksia Support Services client. Picture supplied

After Amy Hall decided she did not want her newly born daughter to go through long waits to accept specialist care, she made it her mission to reduce the number of children waiting years for the care they need.

