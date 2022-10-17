Footage of mum and calf humpbacks waving their fins in the air before swimming out of sight has been captured off Bulli.
The video, captured at sunrise on Sunday and shared by Illawarra and surrounds marine life sightings, shows the whales in a playful display, waving their fins in the air and breaching.
The larger humpback's wave may be a warning to passing boats to be aware of her active calf.
Humpback whales on the Australian coastline are in their southern migration, and can be commonly seen hugging the coastline during this period, Marine mammal rescue group ORRCA Vice President Jools Farrell told ACM in September.
Vessels must stay 100 metres from a whale in the water, she said, to ensure their safety.
"If it has a calf, you need to stay 300 metres away, and if you're fortunate enough to come across Migaloo or a white whale, it's 500 metres away."
These rules apply to any vessel, including a kayak, a canoe, and a surfboard.
If whale watchers flout the rules, it can cause stress for the animals and a risk of collision, Ms Farrell said.
The whales' southern migration typically spans from September to November, according to the Department of the Environment and Water Resources.
