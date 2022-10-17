Illawarra Mercury
Watch: Mum and calf humpbacks wave their fins off Bulli during southern migration

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
Updated October 17 2022 - 5:50am, first published 5:00am
Footage of mum and calf humpbacks waving their fins in the air before swimming out of sight has been captured off Bulli.

