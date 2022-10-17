Blockbuster brings promise for Illawarra

During the UCI Road World Championships, Destination Wollongong hired a giant Wollongong sign, reminiscent of the sign draped across Hollywood hills in LA.
Maybe when the sign was commissioned, half an eye was on the Illawarra becoming the next darling of global filmmakers.
As Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes starts filming in Helensburgh this week, it's understood that a multimillion-dollar set for more extensive filming is underway at Yellow Rock, Albion Park.
And Screen Illawarra is already using the filming of this blockbuster as a blueprint for bringing more productions to the area.
Of course, this isn't the first time the Illawarra has been used as a film location. Pebble Cove Farm in Kiama was used for filming Russell Crowe's Poker Face in August 2021.
And there has been plenty of talk of using some of the 200 hectares going spare at BlueScope as studio space.
We're biased, but we think Wollongong is the ideal location for filming. Beautiful ocean views and white sand for beach scenes, the escarpment for any forest or rainforest backdrops, and rolling hills in Shellharbour and Kiama, which could be mistaken for the Scottish lowlands.
But let's be honest, many films are now mainly produced using a green screen, which presumably means sets and warehouses are among the requirements, and Wollongong has space aplenty.
It sounds like 20th Century Studios will be in and around Wollongong for the time being, but the announcement for the production was very much focused on the studio's Sydney base.
The film is estimated to create 400 local jobs and inject $128 million into the Australian economy. Federal Arts Minister Tony Burke said having a small part of the Disney universe in the country was a win for the local film industry. And it is.
This is an opportunity for Wollongong to shout about its many talents, and it's slightly disappointing that the arts minister didn't mention us when the Planet of the Apes presser was held last week.
But thank goodness for Screen Illawarra's Kingston Anderson, who can see this film's opportunity and grasp it by the nettle.
Gayle Tomlinson
