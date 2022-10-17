What was meant to be a teenagers retreat at the back of a suburban house in Mangerton has been turned into an artist's workshop and the place where the Illawarra's youngest entrepreneur brings her ideas to life.
Across the pool table and on the couch and coffee table are dozens of resin jewellery, from earrings to necklaces and charms.
They're all the work Telhia Wood, year 10 student at Cedars Christian College, who pitched the idea of her business, Resin Memories to a panel of leading Illawarra business people and won a 12 month scholarship.
Each piece is unique and custom made, designed to fix in resin the wearer's memory.
"I always want to see other people's smiles, so making something that can be personalised for them makes me just as happy too," Telhia said.
The idea started out during an afterschool program when Telhia was messing around with resin and other materials. She had a five leaf clover which she wanted to keep.
"I wanted to save it because it's not too often you find a five leaf clover and that was the first time I ever use resin," she saud.
"I started coming up with all these different things and sharing them with people, then they all loved them and my family started asking me to put items of their own in it."
Each piece is tied to a memory of the wearer, whether it's a memento from their favourite beach or a flower from their favourite park.
Spurred on by her involvement in Zig Zag Hub's course for school students, Teliha developed her idea from a craft to a business 'pitch'.
Selected as one of the finalists, Tehlia delivered her business idea, Shark Tank style, to the Young Eyes Festival of Innovation earlier in October.
Having won the competition, Telhia will receive a 12 month scholarship to hone her business acumen. In future, she said she hopes to become a vet, but isn't planning on giving up her resin project.
"If it gets big enough, hopefully it could be a real job for a while."
