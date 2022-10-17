Illawarra Mercury
Limp first-half showing sees Hawks fall to Breakers in Wollongong

Mitch Jennings
Mitch Jennings
Updated October 17 2022 - 11:19am, first published 8:08am
It was a rough night for Sam Froling's Hawks in Wollongong on Monday night. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Illawarra have slumped to a 1-4 start to the season with a dismal first-half showing on their home floor allowing New Zealand to claim their second straight road win 88-62 in Wollongong on Monday night.

