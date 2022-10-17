Limp first-half showing sees Hawks fall to Breakers in Wollongong

Illawarra have slumped to a 1-4 start to the season with a dismal first-half showing on their home floor allowing New Zealand to claim their second straight road win 88-62 in Wollongong on Monday night.
After running league heavyweights Perth and Adelaide close on the road, the Hawks were relishing a return to their floor but missed the jump and trailed by as much as 24 midway through the second term.
The hosts shot 12-33 from the field, coughed up nine turnovers, gave up 11 offensive boards and made just one trip to the foul-line in an opening half that saw them staring down a 21-point halftime deficit.
Jacob Jackomas' team made a game of it with a 23-13 third term, but it was a brief flicker of resistance in a performance that poses more questions than the arrival of a new import guard can answer.
A move to bring former Breaker Peyton Siva to Wollongong for the remainder of the season is close to being inked, though Jackomas couldn't shed more light on the reports linking the 31-year-old to a Wollongong shift.
"I can't because I'm going to do it the right way," Jackomas said.
"Once we get a contract back the club will announce it if it is to happen. Once it does happen, we'll be excited to have him here, but it's still got to come back with league approval.
"I can't really say much more on it."
A grade two hamstring tear just two games into Siva's stint with the Breakers limited his maiden Australian campaign last season but, whether he's on deck for next Monday's clash with Brisbane or not, Jackomas said the performance presents issues no one addition can fix.
"That's not fixing tonight's problems," he said.
"That underbelly that we showed tonight, [an import] is definitely not fixing that. Everyone in the room has to fix that. We're young, we're youthful, we should be energetic, we just didn't get it done.
"The biggest thing concerning me right now is that it's hard to get a scope on who's going to do well in the game. I'm struggling to figure out where I can go and who I can go to that's a consistent piece.
"Maybe I've got to be a little bit smarter and the boys have got to show me a little bit more. I'm not just putting it all on them, but we've got to figure out where we go when we do go into little slumps like that.
"It's been talked about how this is happening at the end of games, today it happened at the beginning of the game. We tried what we tried to get back into it but we were too far gone."
Will McDowell-White was outstanding for the visitors with 17 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals, one of five Breakers to crack double digits.
Bench giants Rob Loe and Tom Vodanovich each had 10 points to go with eight rebounds and three assists respectively, while Jarell Brantley had 10 points and Cam Gliddon had all 12 of his points from long range in the final term to see off the last of the Hawks resistance.
Across the board the Breakers hammered the Hawks on the glass, finishing 17 o-boards in a 52-36 rebound tally in their favour, a telling stat on a night that saw them go a lowly 11-35 from three-point range.
Tyler Harvey clawed his way to 12 points at 5-15 shooting with five turnovers, but Lachie Dent was the pick of the bunch for the hosts, with nine points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Brantley and Dererk Pardon had four each midway through the first term as the Breakers looked to attack the paint. Dent generated most of the Hawks response with seven for the term including a treble, but the hosts paid for coughing up four turnovers, the last prompting Jackomas to burn a timeout.
It did little to slow the visitors who went ahead by five at the first break. They took all the running in the second, Loe dropping the first four points of the term to set in motion a 12-0 run that saw the lead balloon to 24.
The Hawks were ice-cold in response, Harvey's four points all they could muster through seven minutes of the term that saw McDowell-White and Vodanovich pile on the pain with eight points each.
The Breakers pulled down eight offensive boards for the term to finish the half with 11 extra possessions. Mangok Mathiang finally made his side's first trip to the line two minutes before the break, going 0-2.
Four quick points to George King to begin the third prompted Mody Maor to call an early timeout, with the Breakers coach then teed-up as the Hawks went on a 15-5 run punctuated by a corner three from Deng Deng.
It drew the Hawks within 11 before Gliddon fired back with his first long bomb to steady things and prompt Jackomas to call timeout with the margin back at 14.
Gliddon fired again straight out of the resumption but the Hawks closed the term strongly with the last six points, Dent drawing an offensive foul and dropping the final points of the quarter to cut things back to 11 at three-quarter-time.
It put some wind in Hawks sails, but Izayah Le'Afa sucked it straight back out with a deep three late in the shot clock and a fast break lay-up to quickly push the margin back out to 18.
It was virtually junk time from there.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
