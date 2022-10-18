Illawarra Mercury
Bikes are gone, it's time to strike up the band. Letters to the Editor, October 19, 2022

October 18 2022 - 5:30pm
Bikes are gone, it's time to strike up the band. Letters, October 19, 2022

Unfortunately, the international cycle event failed to deliver the boost many local businesses had been led to expect. However, TV coverage of the event not only highlighted to the world our many natural attractions it also proved how well "The Gong" can handle major events. With those proven facts as a starting point why not "double-down" and put on say, an annual brass band/pipe band festival? It is a well established fact the sound of brass instruments or the skirl of bagpipes draws crowds; one need only look to the UK experience for this. We have many excellent venues suitable for a "moving feast of band music" Dalton, Stuart and Lang parks, and Kembla Grange being among them.

