Bikes are gone, it's time to strike up the band. Letters, October 19, 2022

Unfortunately, the international cycle event failed to deliver the boost many local businesses had been led to expect. However, TV coverage of the event not only highlighted to the world our many natural attractions it also proved how well "The Gong" can handle major events. With those proven facts as a starting point why not "double-down" and put on say, an annual brass band/pipe band festival? It is a well established fact the sound of brass instruments or the skirl of bagpipes draws crowds; one need only look to the UK experience for this. We have many excellent venues suitable for a "moving feast of band music" Dalton, Stuart and Lang parks, and Kembla Grange being among them.
I see the "moving feast of band music" being free to the public, with no expensive and disruptive roadworks or street closures required. The concept would I believe result in local businesses benefiting. The winning band(s) of the festival would then perform to a ticketed audience at the Wollongong Entertainment Centre. An idea worth considering?
Barry Swan, Balgownie
I have to disagree with Toeb Alexander (Web Words, October 17). Yes, cats are just being cats but not in their own environment. The outside environment here belongs to the small native marsupials and birds that have little or no protection against such efficient predators.
While cats are beautiful animals they are an introduced species and death to our native wildlife. Dog ownership is regulated for both environmental and safety reasons. What is the problem with having restrictions on cat ownership too?
Barbara Sawtell, Oak Flats
Funding for mothers and their children seeking refuge from domestic violence has not been mentioned by any of the political classes in the lead-up to the state election. One solution would be to utilise the empty church buildings that are exempt from tax, as shelters. The empty St Francis Xavier's primary school in downtown Wollongong could be turned into one such shelter.
Empty priests' residences and vacant nuns' accommodation are dotted throughout NSW they could also be utilised. The bible has plenty of quotes. One good one is "that it would be easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than for a rich person to get to heaven". Action and help is needed.
Tom Wren, Mangerton
Cricket Australia is considering removing David Warner's leadership ban. That would be a disaster in the making. Cheaters can't be leaders, otherwise it would send out the wrong message to aspiring future players of the game.
Mario Stivala, Belconnen
