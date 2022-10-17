Despite record low unemployment, one Illawarra employer with three current vacancies says the employment market is failing to match the right people with the available jobs.
To counter this, Grant Plecas, regional retail manager at Country Care Group, is teaming up with an Illawarra start-up to catch the people who are otherwise falling through the cracks.
"People that have very good hand eye coordination, might be very skilled, and very practical, struggle to write glowing, shining, sellable résumés," he said. "That's where the gap is, we're missing out on those people."
In his experience hiring people for a range of roles in the Country Care Group, which provides equipment and services to the elderly and people with disability, a résumé is a key barrier to finding the right people, rather than a way to hire the best candidates.
"Some people are very well educated and they're able to write a fantastic résumé, that looks amazing, but then when you get to the interview, the practicality or their hand-eye coordination, doesn't align with the role that you've got."
For roles in the warehouse and delivery, it's not book smarts that Mr Plecas is after, but the ability and understanding to use and move equipment. This is not something that is easily sold on a résumé, but rather comes through practical experience.
In fact, often the people who are best suited to the kinds of roles Mr Plecas is hiring for are those who the traditional résumé and interview process fails to select.
"A lot of people you get at interviews are a bit shy and don't know how to include their skill sets into an answer and they miss out on the job, but they actually might be the best person for the job."
According to the brief provided to Tony Burke as he began his role as federal employment minister this year, the majority of unemployed people have the lowest level of qualifications, a high school diploma or Certificate I.
These are the people who would struggle to write a résumé and may lack the confidence required in an interview setting, but might be just the right kind of workers Mr Plecas and other Illawarra businesses need.
To prevent the slide into long-term unemployment, and find the right skills he needs for his business, Mr Plecas has linked up with Jane Turnbull, who is creating a platform for job seekers to demonstrate their skills via video, stills or audio in what's called a digital story resume.
"It's really, really important that you're able to see these people working in this environment using these pieces of equipment that are relevant to your job role," Mr Plecas said.
The platform also allowed employers to film and share the types of tasks required of an applicant, reducing mismatch between what employers are looking for and what prospective employees can deliver.
"The traditional way of looking at résumés, screening them, doing interviews takes up a lot of time for employers to look for the right employee."
While the platform is still in the prototype stage, Mr Plecas said he's hopeful that it'll soon become commonplace.
"The first résumés I'll be looking at are the digital ones."
