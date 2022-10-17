Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong looks to match federal emissions reduction target

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated October 17 2022 - 9:36am, first published 9:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The emissions reduction efforts at BlueScope's Port Kembla steelworks could help Wollongong City Council match the national target of 43 per cent by 2030. Picture by Robert Peet

The city's emissions target could include a target to align with the 43 per cent national figure, Wollongong City councillors decided.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.