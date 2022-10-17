Wollongong looks to match federal emissions reduction target

The city's emissions target could include a target to align with the 43 per cent national figure, Wollongong City councillors decided.
At Monday night's meeting, Greens Cr Mithra Cox put forward a motion calling on council to including a target of 43 per cent by 2030 as part of its community-wide target of net zero by 2050.
"It was really significant moment for Australia when the federal parliament legislated and updated its emissions target," Cr Cox said.
"It's actually the first time in history that we have had three levels of government particularly here in Wollongong with a unified climate policy and for me the possibilities of that are really exciting and it's a really, really significant milestone for us to have reached."
Cr Cox said some councillors had expressed concerns that the 43 per cent may not be feasible.
She responded by stating that BlueScope was already engaged in substantial cuts to emissions as is the electricity network, which combined would leave as little as a 5 per cent extra to reach that 43 per cent figure.
The original motion was modified to take into account the 43 per cent target already featured in a public survey on council's Climate Change Mitigation Program.
Any movement toward included that target would be dependent on the public response to the 43 per cent figure in the survey, which is open until December 15.
Cr Cox also called on council to write to the relevant state and federal ministers to ask for assistance.
"It will bring state and federal government focus on to the city of Wollongong to say that we are up for this," Cr Cox said.
"We want to do this but we need your help to achieve these cuts because we don't have the levers to achieve those. So for me the most important part of this motion is the final point which is to write to the state and federal governments to say 'yes, we support your policies but we need your help to achieve them'."
