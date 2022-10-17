Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

North Gong Hotel to dish out 500 free burgers from His Boy Elroy on Friday

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated October 18 2022 - 1:41am, first published October 17 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong burger institution His Boy Elroy will be creating specialty buns for Jimmy Brings. Picture supplied.

Hundreds of free hamburgers will be handed out at the North Gong Hotel on Friday as a promotional plug for the Jimmy Brings alcohol delivery service.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.