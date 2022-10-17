Hundreds of free hamburgers will be handed out at the North Gong Hotel on Friday as a promotional plug for the Jimmy Brings alcohol delivery service.
Local burger joint His Boy Elroy will be creating specialty buns for the event under the label "Jimmys Burger", redeemed to anyone with the Jimmy Brings app who visits the food truck in the hotel's beer garden.
The burger will have a purple milk bun stacked with an Angus beef patty, American cheese, beer battered pickles, caramelised onion, maple smoked bourbon bacon, and lager aioli - it is only available to people aged 18 and over.
"This giveaway is about showcasing where to get great food and drinks in the region, and to get the word out about the new boy in town: Jimmy Brings," said Head of Jimmy Brings, Luke Calavassy.
Five hundred burgers will be given out on October 21 between 12pm to 2pm and 5pm to 7pm.
To redeem your Jimmys Burger, download the Jimmy Brings app via the Apple App Store or Google Play and follow Jimmy Brings on Instagram. Note: you will be asked for ID on arrival.
Jimmy Brings is an on-demand drinks service, conveniently delivering cold beverages to your door. The company branched out into Wollongong in September and has services running around Sydney, Newcastle, Canberra, Melbourne, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Adelaide, Perth, Tasmania, Geelong, Penrith and Campbelltown.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.