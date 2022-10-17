Illawarra Mercury
US indie rockers Pavement add Thirroul to their Australian tour schedule in 2023

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
October 17 2022
Pavement are touring to capital cities and Thirroul. Picture supplied.

Music stars of the American underground, Pavement are embarking on their first Aussie tour since 2010 and have included Thirroul on their capital city journey.

