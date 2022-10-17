Music stars of the American underground, Pavement are embarking on their first Aussie tour since 2010 and have included Thirroul on their capital city journey.
Known for anthems like Cut Your Hair, Stereo and Harness Your Hopes they will play a string of shows in February and March 2023.
It's another big name secured for Anita's Theatre after global entertainment giant Live Nation took out a 25-year-operating lease, with an all ages gig set for Wednesday March 1, 2023.
In their decade-long early career, Pavement released five era-defining albums - Slanted And Enchanted (1992), Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain (1994), Wowee Zowee (1995), Brighten The Corners (1997) and Terror Twilight (1999) - before disbanding in 1999.
Pavement's 2010 reunion saw them play four sold out benefit shows in NYC's Central Park, visit Australia, and top bills of festivals including Coachella, Reading & Leeds, Primavera Sound and Pitchfork.
The group recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of their seminal 1992 debut album Slanted and Enchanted.
As well as their headline dates, the band will also perform at 'musical jamboree' Tent Pole in Geelong, and Hobart's MONA FOMA.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
