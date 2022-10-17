Kiama Surf Life Saving Club will host a free barbecue for young people on Saturday.
The "Grill and Chill" event is run by the Illawarra Centre for Enablement (ICfE)'s Youth Council for anyone aged 18 to 25, after a survey found youth in the region wanted more opportunities to socialise.
The free event will run from 11am to 3pm with live music, interactive games and raffle prizes.
ICfE founder Diann Rodgers-Healey said it's taken a year to put the event together, but hoped young people would be able to connect with each other and discuss how the Youth Council could better assist them in the future.
"This is the first event that the Youth Council are putting on in the hope to better understand how they can engage with youth," she said.
"As the Youth Council members are themselves developing their leadership capacity to organise and facilitate this, they are starting with one event and are aiming to do it well."
It's a free event, but bookings are essential through: Eventbrite.com.au.
It's also supported by charity Makuta.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
