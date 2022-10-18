Commonwealth Games gold medallist and four-time Roller Hawks champion Luke Pople will continue to lead the way for young and inspired para-athletes looking to make their mark in sport in the wake of the Dapto local being announced as a contender for the Mercury People's Choice Award at the Illawarra Sports Awards held in November.
The wheelchair basketballer has had a sensational 2022, headlined by his involvement in Australia's 3x3 gold medal win at the Games in Birmingham earlier this year.
Born with spina bifida which is a birth defect which is an incomplete forming of the spine, Pople has used a wheelchair for much of his life. This has not deterred him in achieving his goals however and he hopes his recent nomination at the Illawarra Sports Awards will prove inspiring to younger para and able-bodied athletes.
"For any kid that sees my story really that is able-bodied or has a disability it's just putting the word out there that it doesn't matter how capable you are you can still play sport," Pople told the Mercury.
"I was lucky enough to have a team full of guys that were able to inspire me to get through so if I can be that for a young athlete coming through or someone that hasn't even found their sport yet that would be something to take away from it [the Sports Awards] as well," he said.
"For the Roller Hawks it was our fourth in a row and that was special in itself," he said.
"And then a week later we were on the plane to Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games.
"I think Birmingham was nothing that we haven't experienced before [but] with it being 3x3 and being [a new format] for the Games was a learning experience for all the athletes involved.
"We went in there with the mentality that we wanted to win gold and to come away and be the first ever team to do that was pretty special," Pople said.
Pople added he was proud to be shortlisted for the People's Choice Award alongside superstars Emma McKeon, Ben Hunt and Sam Froling.
The Illawarra Sports Awards, presented by the Mercury, Illawarra Academy of Sport and Illawarra Credit Union, will be held on November 10.
