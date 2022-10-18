Illawarra Mercury
Luke Pople continuing the inspire the next generation of para-athletes with the Illawarra Sports Awards fast approaching

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated October 18 2022 - 5:39am, first published 2:30am
Luke Pople in action for the title-winning Roller Hawks against the Bullets earlier this year at Croome Road Sporting Complex. Picture by Anna Warr

Commonwealth Games gold medallist and four-time Roller Hawks champion Luke Pople will continue to lead the way for young and inspired para-athletes looking to make their mark in sport in the wake of the Dapto local being announced as a contender for the Mercury People's Choice Award at the Illawarra Sports Awards held in November.

