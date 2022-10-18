Families with children eager to start kindergarten in 2023 are being invited to a special picnic in the heart of Wollongong on November 6.
The Lord Mayor's Picnic in the Park for school starters will include lots of free activities like story-time and sensory play, with some freebies for the kids as well plus information to help children on their school journey.
The two-hour event has been running since 2006 and aims to ease the transition to primary school for both the kindergarten children and their parents.
The Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery will also be there to meet the kids and read them a story.
It runs from 10am to 2pm.
This is a free event, but families are asked to RSVP. For more information or to book your spot, please contact:
