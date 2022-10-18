Illawarra chamber orchestra Steel City Strings will premiere a new work paying homage to the Women of Steel.
Two concerts are scheduled for Wollongong and Berry, to premiere Steeling Fire written by Natalie Williams for Steel City Strings and the internationally acclaimed percussionist, Claire Edwardes.
In a homage to the women who fought for the right to work at the Port Kembla Steelworks, Claire will pair traditional percussion instruments including a vibraphone, gongs and cymbals, with tools used as instruments reflecting the steel industry.
The program also features music for string orchestra from countries of the migrant women who worked in steel.
Steel City Strings Artistic Director, Kyle Little says "We are delighted that Claire will bring her unique talents to these concerts in Wollongong and Berry as guest soloist with Steel City Strings. She has played everywhere from major European Concert Halls to ABC's Play School to the Sydney Opera House."
The Women of Steel documentary honours the tenacity of women who changed Australia's industrial laws in the1980s/90s, and is currently available to watch on ABC iview.
Steel City Strings and Women in Steel are both supported by our generous donors, Creative Partnerships Australia through Plus1 and the NSW Government through Create NSW.
Wollongong
Berry
Tickets available at SteelCityStrings.com.au
Thank you for reading this free article from our newsroom. You can support local journalism by subscribing here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.