An aged care facility in Warrawong has been saved from the brink of collapse after a merger with Warrigal Aged Care.
Multicultural Aged Care Illawarra (MACI) has merged with Warrigal, effective from today.
The merger ensures that 100 aged care beds do not close and that 111 staff do not lose their jobs.
According to Warrigal CEO Mark Sewell, MACI was between three and six months away from going into voluntary administration.
"It was critical that they found someone soon," he said. "They had the auditors and the accountants in there to determine whether they were still a going concern."
The MACI board have vacated their positions, with the Warrigal board the sole company member of MACI, occupying all board positions. This means MACI will be a wholly owned subsidiary of Warrigal and the not-for-profit aims to gradually transfer all MACI assets and staff to Warrigal over the coming months, with the transfer to be complete in June.
Mr Sewell said the arrangement would mean that no beds had to close.
"After 250 aged care beds have closed or not opened in his area there are many older people in hospital that need these services. To have another 100 aged care beds close would have put serious pressure on the local hospital system in the current circumstances."
MACI has provided aged care services to the Illawarra since 1989 with a focus on people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.
Mr Sewell said these specialised services would continue.
"There are many wonderful people living at the MACI home and village from different cultural backgrounds from around the world," he said. "It's been important to find out what particular services and supports ensure they are able to continue their cultural, values, beliefs and lifestyles. Staff and management at the home will continue to support the home's unique cultural mix."
Smaller aged care providers such as MACI have been increasingly under threat as funding does not match increasing costs, workforce shortages and additional compliance and regulatory requirements. In the northern Illawarra, 250 beds have been lost in the past two years, leading the Illawarra to become one of the worst affected areas in the country.
This places additional pressure on the hospital system, which must find beds for eldery patients for longer, as there are not enough aged care beds for them to move out of hospital. As of September, there are 104 hospital beds occupied by patients waiting for a bed in aged care.
Mr Sewell said in the case of MACI, these pressures were being felt.
"There are more and more single service age care operators that are discovering the onerous compliance environment, workforce shortages and individual consumer funding systems for age care in Australia, do not support a sustainable quality service at a single service location. A lot of aged care consolidation is happening in Australia at present and service failure, sudden closures or forced amalgamations are tragic."
This leaves larger operators, such as Warrigal, who can draw on the efficiencies of scale, to absorb aged care beds that would otherwise close.
"All organisations are in the same boat, the same funding system, compliance system, workforce challenges. They're the same for all aged care places in Australia," Mr Sewell said. "The only difference for some organisations is if you've got enough places or beds or packages, you have enough resources to have some experts."
Once the transition process is complete, Mr Sewell said Warrigal would look to increase the number of places at the MACI site in Warrawong.
"The MACI site is an interesting eclectic mix of different types of housing and support options for older people and Warrigal has begun an assessment of the site to see if enhancements and improvements should be made to ensure older people with high needs can live at the home and move around it safely. There is also an adjoining retirement village and several spare blocks of land which are part of the transfer and all will be eventually assessed for a new master plan expansion for the locality."
