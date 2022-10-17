"The MACI site is an interesting eclectic mix of different types of housing and support options for older people and Warrigal has begun an assessment of the site to see if enhancements and improvements should be made to ensure older people with high needs can live at the home and move around it safely. There is also an adjoining retirement village and several spare blocks of land which are part of the transfer and all will be eventually assessed for a new master plan expansion for the locality."