'You've taken my kids off me': Bomaderry man stabbed mate in chest with vegie knife

A man who stabbed his friend of five years in the chest after a fight sparked by a sarcastic comment has avoided a stint behind bars.
Ian John Dillon-Shallard fronted the District Court for sentencing after pleading guilty to reckless wounding, an offence with a maximum penalty of seven years' imprisonment.
On June 15, 2019, the now 50-year-old went to his friend's home in Bomaderry to watch a rugby league game and together the pair drank nine to 12 full-strength beers each and used cocaine.
When the game finished the victim's wife agreed to drive Dillon-Shallard home, and at that point, everyone was in good spirits.
However, things took a turn when the victim's wife did not return home for some time so the victim went looking for her, finding her and Dillon-Shallard sitting in the car in the driveway of Dillon-Shallard's home.
The victim became upset when Dillon-Shallard made a sarcastic comment, so he grabbed him, pushed him up against a van, threw him to the ground and punched him to the face.
The victim said: "Do you want to keep going c--t? You're talking like a f---ing idiot".
But once home he became remorseful and called Dillon-Shallard to apologise; however, Dillon-Shallard was upset about how his facial injuries might affect family law proceedings scheduled for the following week.
He said: "You've f---ed my life up... how am I supposed to go to court with a f---ed-up face?"
After the call, the victim walked towards his shed to have a cigarette when he heard: "You've taken my kids off me" and saw Dillon-Shallard coming up the driveway.
Dillon-Shallard ran at the victim holding what was described as a vegetable knife and lunged at him, stabbing him in the lower left chest and left armpit.
The victim's wife told him to run and eventually got in between the two men.
A neighbour heard Dillon-Shallard yell: "Don't f--k with my family" and the victim yell: "Me chest, I've been stabbed" and "Get back here, I'll kill you, you f---ing stabbed me".
Paramedics took the victim to Shoalhaven Hospital, where his wounds were stitched up.
Meanwhile, Dillon-Shallard was arrested at Nowra Police Station two days later and remained in custody until he was released on bail on June 28.
The court heard Dillon-Shallard suffered and witnessed abuse from his father as a child and began using cannabis and alcohol at a young age.
A psychologist diagnosed the offender with an adjustment disorder and suggested his anxiety and depression stemmed from the abuse he experienced.
In a letter to the court, Dillon-Shallard said he had not consumed alcohol or any other drug since the crime, and expressed regret.
Character referees backed up this remorse and described his actions as out-of-character.
Judge Andrew Scotting found the crime involved some, but limited, planning, and his background meant his moral culpability was reduced.
He said Dillon-Shallard had good prospects of rehabilitation and still had his own business.
But Judge Scotting noted the crime involved a weapon and occurred at the victim's own home.
He convicted Dillon-Shallard and found there was no alternative but a sentence of imprisonment, handing down a term of one year and nine months.
However, Judge Scotting found Dillon-Shallard could serve this in the community through an intensive correction order, with conditions that he abstain from drugs, undertake rehabilitation and mental health treatment, and complete 100 hours of community service.
"I am satisfied that community safety will be best ensured by allowing the offender to continue his rehabilitation in the community on an ICO," Judge Scotting said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.