Man sentenced for stabbing friend at Bomaderry

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated October 18 2022 - 12:23am, first published October 17 2022 - 11:25pm
'You've taken my kids off me': Bomaderry man stabbed mate in chest with vegie knife

A man who stabbed his friend of five years in the chest after a fight sparked by a sarcastic comment has avoided a stint behind bars.

