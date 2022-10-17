Safety upgrade works on the Princes Highway at Towradgi are expected to affect nighttime traffic over the coming weeks.
The work will include the replacement of traffic light posts and the control box at the intersection with Caldwell Avenue and Towradgi Road.
This will happen between 8pm and 5am, starting on Sunday, October 23.
It is anticipated it will take about six weeks, weather permitting.
There will be a single lane closure, a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h and stop-slow traffic control during the work.
Motorists should allow an extra five minutes of travel time, drive to the conditions and follow directions when travelling through the area.
