Nighttime work on Princes Highway to affect Towradgi traffic

Updated October 17 2022 - 11:43pm, first published 11:34pm
File picture by Simone De Peak.

Safety upgrade works on the Princes Highway at Towradgi are expected to affect nighttime traffic over the coming weeks.

