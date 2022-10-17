A popular Bulli cafe is preparing for its final weekend of serving breakfast after a vigorous campaign to find a chef has hit a brick wall.
Stokes Lane Cafe owner Sam Dodd,36, said he's been left with no choice but to close on weekends after his month-long search for a new chef.
"I had one chef from overseas contact me and one bloke who said he'd meet me at the pub to chat, but he never showed up," Mr Dodd said.
"Hospitality is a tough industry, it's a hard job with long hours.
"Customers demand perfection and consistency every time and if I can't deliver that experience its my cafe's reputation on the line."
Mr Dodd initially advertised for new staff online in mid-September after his current chef of four years decided to move on to another opportunity.
Then with 10,000 cars passing the business on Lawrence Hargrave Drive, Mr Dodd thought he'd catch the attention of his next chef with an unmissable window advert.
"It sparked a lot of conversations and interest but still no one walked in for the job," Mr Dodd said.
"It was a tough decision to make to close on weekends, but the search for a chef and worrying about keeping regular Saturday and Sunday customers happy has been mentally exhausting."
Mr Dodd said his experience is not isolated in the Illawarra.
"Everywhere you go, there are signs in the window with businesses looking for staff, there are hundreds of jobs available online too." he said.
"Post COVID the whole industry is understaffed and the level of perfection customers demand is out of control.
"They don't consider that without staff we're all struggling and no one can get it right every-time."
With no new chef, Mr Dodd said the decision to close on weekends was taken out of his hands and he had to let three casual weekend staff go.
"I sat them down told them the bad news, but I had also arranged interviews for them at Woolies in Bulli so they walked straight into new jobs," Mr Dodd said.
Mr Dodd told his loyal customers in a Facebook post:
"This is the post we hoped I didn't have to write, but after weeks of a relentless hiring campaign we are still yet to source a cafe chef who can uphold the Stokes standard you've come to know and love.
"Our unsuccessful search has left us with no choice but to regretfully close our doors to weekend service.
"We hope you can understand and be patient with us whilst we endeavour to resume normal operation, your loyalty and support has made Stokes into the thriving business we know today, please hang in there with us.
"With love,
"The Stokes Team"
Mr Dodd said he'll start the search for a chef to join the team in the New Year but in the meantime he's going to enjoy some family time with his two children on weekends.
"I'll start fresh in the New Year and then off we go again," he said.
Previous career in broadcast news and current affairs, ABC TV Sydney and ABC Illawarra.
