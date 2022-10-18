The Wollongong Devils have again proven they can match it with the state's best, with four teams reaching grand finals and one side being crowned champions at the NSW Touch Country Championships on the weekend.
The club's men's 30s outfit capped an unbeaten tournament by taking out the grand final with a 8-5 victory over hosts Central Coast.
Devils vice-president Tim Robinson, who captained the side, said it was a great performance by his men.
"We played five round games and ended up winning all five pretty comfortable, and were lucky enough to go straight through to the grand final, and not have to play a play-off game, which gave our bodies a bit of a rest," he said. "We were expecting a pretty tough contest against Central Coast, they were the last State Cup 30s winners. And they were a good side, but we probably saved our best for last and we played pretty well.
"Our team had players with a lot of experience, but then there were a number of players who've come through the Wollongong park competition and were playing in their first representative tournament. You're never quite sure what you're going to get out of them - and we only had limited training sessions leading into the tournament - but those guys listened, learned and built every game, and I think they were probably our standouts of the tournament which was the most exciting part."
Five teams represented Wollongong at the competition, with all-but one making the grand final.
An undermanned Devils mixed open A team fell short at the last hurdle, going down 10-9 to Port Macquarie, while the mixed open B team fell 9-6 to rivals Nowra in the decider and the men's 55s team lost 3-1 to Newcastle in the grand final.
"We ended up third overall in the club championship, which was an amazing result for Wollongong," Robinson said. "Our men's open team didn't make finals, but they played against the top level teams in not just country NSW, but the state, and really held their own. It was good to see the club do well as a whole and I think we'll build towards State Cup, and we'll hopefully take five or sides teams away to the Cup in Port Macquarie in December."
The Mercury, in partnership with the Illawarra Academy Of Sport and presenting sponsor Illawarra Credit Union, is hosting the Illawarra Sports Awards, to be held on Thursday, November 10 at the Fraternity Club.
TICKETS: Purchase individual tickets or tables at https://events.humanitix.com/illawarra-sports-awards
NOMINATE: Get your nominations in for the Team Of The Year, Coach Of The Year and Local Hero Volunteer Of The Year
VOTE: Who will win the Mercury People's Choice Award? Read about their achievements HERE and vote.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.