Ongoing heavy rain has forced Kiama Municipal Council to close additional camping site options for visitors over the busy Christmas and New Year period.
The council typically allows visitors with campervans, caravans and tents to perch up at Kiama Showgrounds and Chapman Oval to meet the heavy demand of tourists over the summer.
With more heavy rain forecast, council decided the state of the grounds is too poor to open the overflow sites this season.
This decision is based on the significant cost of repairing reserves in the region, council said in a statement, as well as the safety risks it poses to guests and council staff.
"Kiama Council apologises for any inconvenience caused, and encourages those planning camping visits to our area to contact our Kiama Coast Holiday Parks and Destination Kiama teams for help with alternative locations," a statement said.
"Campers who regularly camp on these sites, and those on waiting lists, have been advised that the overflow camping will not operate for the upcoming summer season."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.