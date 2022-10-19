The shameful state of homelessness in NSW. Letters, September 20, 2022

I belong to Facebook community groups for several towns throughout the state. There's not only a housing crisis here in Wollongong - it's happening everywhere. The government must build more public housing, and not just for those on Centrelink, but available to working people on lower incomes as well. In the meantime, could people with garages but no car consider renting these out to those currently living in tents and cars?
Could council waive regulations and allow and encourage this to happen as a desperate temporary measure? Would it be worthwhile starting a Facebook group connecting homeless people and vacant garages? This would also be a source of income - I'm sure people would pay $150 per week and it would be possible to save up to have a toilet and shower installed.
Louise Roy, Port Kembla
For all the years that we had a Liberal federal government, Broelman's cartoons were always making fun of them. Now we have a Labor government that is presenting plenty of opportunities to poke fun at but Broelman cannot seem to do that. The Mercury is not the ABC, can you get a cartoonist that is at least not a biased Labor apologist?
Gary Smith, Wollongong
If a GP bulk bills for a standard consultation of up to 20 minutes, the Medicare rebate is under $40 for a professional health service, possibly on life-threatening matters. With such pathetic financial recognition of the critical roles played by GPs, nurses and other front-line health workers, it's little wonder that they are feeling under-valued, overworked and under such pressure.
Compare GP rebates with the "sky's the limit" approach to military purchases in this country. When asked on one occasion how much Australia was willing to invest in defence in the coming years, former PM Scott Morrison said "we will need to do what it takes, because that's what you have to do to protect Australians".
Unfortunately the current government has not distanced itself sufficiently from such a profligate approach to anything labelled "defence". The proposed nuclear submarines alone are estimated to cost over $170 billion, which is around $6500 for every single person in the country for vessels that have a list of problems as long as your arm.
What will keep Australians safer? Being able to get healthcare when they need it, or having more eye-wateringly expensive weaponry with which to fight in wars thousands of kilometres away? Spending "as much as it takes" on health care would be a welcome change.
