Illawarra Mercury
Have Your Say

The shameful state of homelessness in NSW. Letters to the Editor, September 20, 2022

October 19 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The shameful state of homelessness in NSW. Letters, September 20, 2022

I belong to Facebook community groups for several towns throughout the state. There's not only a housing crisis here in Wollongong - it's happening everywhere. The government must build more public housing, and not just for those on Centrelink, but available to working people on lower incomes as well. In the meantime, could people with garages but no car consider renting these out to those currently living in tents and cars?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.