The aunt of a young boy killed in a crash at Towradgi earlier this month has reached out to the community for support as his family prepares to farewell the "beautiful soul".
The 12-year-old Bellambi boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, died after the car in which he was a passenger slammed into traffic lights at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Towradgi Road early on October 4.
The boy's aunt has launched a GoFundMe page under the name 'Put our beautiful boy to rest..RIP', with the aim of supporting his family and giving him a suitable funeral.
"We have lost our beautiful boy who passed away in a car accident," she said.
"Whatever you could help with to support the family in this time would be much appreciated."
She described her young relative as a "beautiful soul" who "would do anything for a person in need".
"Please let's come together to show our love and support of him and his memory to show how much he was appreciated and loved to give him the beautiful send off he deserves," she wrote.
To date, the fundraiser has garnered over $4000 in donations.
"You didn't deserve this lil Angel," one person wrote.
"Gone but never forgotten," another said.
When the crash occurred about 1.35am on October 4, officers from nearby Corrimal Police Station rushed to the scene but found the Holden Barina - which was allegedly stolen from a Koonawarra address days earlier- was abandoned.
About 25 minutes later, paramedics were called to a Balgownie home, where they found the 12-year-old suffering severe injuries.
Tragically, he was pronounced dead on arrival at Wollongong Hospital.
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with six offences over the fatal crash: dangerous driving occasioning death, negligent driving occasioning death, failing to stop and render assistance after a vehicle impact caused grievous bodily harm, failing to stop and assist after vehicle impact caused death, causing injury by misconduct while in charge of a vehicle, and unlicensed driver.
He remains in custody and will next face court on November 29.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.