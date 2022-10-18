A Bulli woman allegedly involved in a 90-minute stand-off with police in Bulli earlier this month has pleaded not guilty to six charges stemming from the events.
Michelle Katherine Blackwell, 51, is on bail and did not appear in Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday.
Via her lawyer Jack Murray, Blackwell pleaded not guilty to six charges, which include being armed with intent, assaulting a police officer, using a weapon to avoid arrest and three counts of resisting a police officer.
Police allege that Blackwell was armed with a black machete with a 40cm blade and intended to use the weapon to assault police.
Blackwell will return to court in December.
Justin Maxwell Bennis, 38, is also charged with offences resulting from the stand-off in Bulli.
Bennis, who has been formally refused bail and did not appear in Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday, is charged with being armed with intent to injure a police officer, two counts of harassing police and two counts of resisting police officers, as well as using an offensive weapon to stop his arrest and possessing a prohibited weapon.
Bennis is also charged with attempting to intimidate another woman.
Police also allege Bennis was armed with a black machete with a 40cm blade.
They allege Bennis intended to use the knife to assault a police officer and cause serious harm.
Police also said Bennis had possession of a weapon in contravention of an order prohibiting him acquiring such weapons.
Bennis has not yet entered a plea and will next appear in court in November.
About 4pm on Friday, October 7, police responded to calls about a welfare concern.
Police, including officers from the Tactical Operations Unit, Tactical Operations Response Support, police negotiators and Police Transport Command arrived at a unit on Point Street, Bulli.
NSW Ambulance paramedics, the police dog squad and Fire and Rescue NSW were also on scene.
After about 90 minutes, police set off OC spray and entered through the front door, emerging soon afterwards with a bloodied shirtless man.
One woman was treated by paramedics at the scene.
During the confrontation two nearby childcare centres were placed into lockdown as a precaution, with parents, carers and children kept inside.
Both suspects were taken to Wollongong Hospital.
Blackwell was charged with the offences early the next morning at Wollongong Hospital while Bennis was charged at Wollongong Police Station and taken into custody.
