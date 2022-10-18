Illawarra Mercury
Michelle Blackwell, Justin Bennis appear in court after Bulli siege

By Connor Pearce
Updated October 18 2022 - 7:32am, first published 4:30am
Police on scene during the alleged siege earlier this month. During the confrontation two nearby childcare centres were placed into lockdown as a precaution.

A Bulli woman allegedly involved in a 90-minute stand-off with police in Bulli earlier this month has pleaded not guilty to six charges stemming from the events.

