Cycle 1000 celebrate the end of a gruelling trek for Illawarra Convoy

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
Updated October 18 2022 - 4:51am, first published 4:30am
Cycle 1000 riders arrive at the Dandaloo Hotel to complete the charity event. Picture by Robert Peet

A group of intrepid Illawarra cyclists were awarded a teary welcome home after trekking 1000km down the Australian coast to raise money for sick kids.

