A group of intrepid Illawarra cyclists were awarded a teary welcome home after trekking 1000km down the Australian coast to raise money for sick kids.
2022 marks the fifth year of the Cycle 1000, a satellite event of the huge Illawarra Convoy which raises money for the Illawarra Community Foundation to assist seriously ill people in need.
Nearly 150 people gathered at the Dandaloo Hotel in Dapto on Sunday to toast the ten cyclists who put their bodies to the test for charity.
Co-founder of Cycle 1000 Dan Hotchkis braved the week-long trek from Ballina to Dapto and said the feeling of crossing the finish line "never gets old".
"I said to the other riders, 'prepare to cry like a five-year-old'," Mr Hotchkis said.
"Everyone left their sunglasses on - it's very emotional."
The idea for the charity ride began five years ago with a simple dare, when Mr Hotchkis's friend Bianca Starcic bet that her friend couldn't ride the 300km distance from Newcastle to Sydney.
Mr Hotchkis took on the challenge, and even raised the bar to a 1000km cycle from Ballina to Dapto.
While the ride was tough, Mr Hotchkis said, it doesn't compare to the trials faced by the children and families battling serious illness.
"It's meant to be challenge - these families and these kids go through challenges every single day," he said.
Ms Starcic heads up the ride's support crew, ensuring everything runs smoothly for the riders and handling the fundraising.
Although the count hasn't been finalised, Ms Starcic said the ride this year has already raised over $50,000.
"It was a massive success, we're just over the moon," Ms Starcic said.
"We've already started looking for dates next year."
This year is the first time in three years that cyclists were able to ride the complete 1000 kilometres - the pandemic meant that in 2020, only the 300-kilometre ride was held, while last year the event happened virtually.
Ten cyclists braved the journey this year, six tackling 1000km and four taking on 300km.
After a successful fifth anniversary, Mr Hotchkis and Ms Starcic are already preparing to do it all again next year.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
