Winners are grinners and these Smith's Hill High School students still can't wipe the smiles from their faces after taking out the championship title at the international Tournament of Minds (TOM).
The winning teams of the state finals from Smith's Hill, in the discipline of Arts, social sciences and language literature travelled to Canberra for the finals.
The only subject not won by the schools in the state finals was STEM.
English and Drama Teacher Bryan Cutler said language and literature has been Smith's Hill's strongest team entry for the past decade.
"We emerged victorious in Arts, social sciences and language literature at in Canberra which we think is a first for any school," Mr Cutler said.
"The teams won three of the four competition disciplines at state finals and have set another record by being the first school to win again at the international event."
Smith's Hill Year 10 student Scarlett Hill was one of the team members for the Arts discipline and said they were set with the task of creating a mini version of a famous musical with an important message.
"We needed to create a phrase that exemplified that message and share it with the audience," Scarlett said.
"Our message was 'Where ever I turn mum is always there' and we portrayed the bond between mother and child and femininity through the musical Mamma Mia."
Jisu Baek, 15, was representing the school in the social sciences discipline and looked to the ongoing plight of Iranian women.
"So we basically chose the issue in Iran where women's voices aren't getting heard, so we decided to put that into a celebration of some sorts," she said.
The students were given three hours to prepare their presentations.
In language and literature Maeve Bradbury said they had to retell a classic story or myth using the lens of three different characters.
"We chose the story of Hades and Persephone and looked at it through the perspective of Zeus, Helios and Hekate. As part of the challenge we had to completely rewrite the lyrics of 'Let it Go' to the theme of our story," Scarlett said.
"The singing element was quite unusual for language literature."
Catherine Yang, 16, said Smith's Hill had broken a lot of records in the 2022 TOM tournament.
"We broke a lot of records this year with tournament of minds started with the regional competition, and it's also the first time for us to take the three wins at internationals," Catherine said.
English and Drama Teacher Bryan Cutler is 'letting it go' this year and retiring from his role as Smith's Hill TOM competition coach.
Catherine Yang said the teams had done him proud and given him a high to end on with their success.
Previous career in broadcast news and current affairs, ABC TV Sydney and ABC Illawarra.
