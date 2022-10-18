Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Smith's Hill High School students have won three of four events in the international tournament of minds competition

Louise Negline
By Louise Negline
Updated October 19 2022 - 2:14am, first published October 18 2022 - 3:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Smith's Hill students victorious in Tournament of Minds International finals.

Winners are grinners and these Smith's Hill High School students still can't wipe the smiles from their faces after taking out the championship title at the international Tournament of Minds (TOM).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Negline

Louise Negline

Senior Journalist

Previous career in broadcast news and current affairs, ABC TV Sydney and ABC Illawarra.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.