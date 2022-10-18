Winners are grinners and these Smith's Hill High School students still can't wipe the smiles from their faces after taking out three titles at the international Tournament of Minds championships held in Canberra.
Teams from Smith's Hill in the disciplines of Arts, Social Sciences and Language Literature had already won the state titles before heading to the nation's capital. The only subject not won by the school in the state finals was STEM.
English and drama teacher Bryan Cutler said Language and Literature had been Smith's Hill's strongest team entry for the past decade.
"We emerged victorious in Arts, Social Sciences and Language Literature in Canberra which we think is a first for any school," Mr Cutler said. "The teams won three of the four competition disciplines at state finals and have set another record by being the first school to win again at the international event."
Smith's Hill Year 10 student Scarlett Hill was one of the team members for the Arts discipline and said they were set the task of creating a mini version of a famous musical with an important message.
"We needed to create a phrase that exemplified that message and share it with the audience," Scarlett said.
"Our message was 'Where ever I turn mum is always there' and we portrayed the bond between mother and child and femininity through the musical Mamma Mia."
Jisu Baek, 15, was representing the school in the Social Sciences discipline and looked to the ongoing plight of Iranian women.
The students were given three hours to prepare their presentations.
Previous career in broadcast news and current affairs, ABC TV Sydney and ABC Illawarra.
Previous career in broadcast news and current affairs, ABC TV Sydney and ABC Illawarra.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.